PBSO: Woman dies from injuries after shooting in unincorporated Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says a woman who was shot early Sunday morning has died.
The shooting happened at 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of Clinton Blvd. in unincorporated Lake Worth.
Deputies responded to the scene and found the female victim, 36-year-old Rebecca Wurm, suffering from gunshot wound(s). She was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from her injuries.
Detectives are following up on a few investigative leads and say Wurm is a victim of a homicide.
Anyone with information is urged to Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
