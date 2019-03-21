Court hearing canceled for suspect in South Florida prostitution operation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A court hearing that was scheduled Thursday morning for a woman arrested in a major human trafficking and prostitution operation across South Florida has been canceled.
It's unclear why the hearing for 58-year-old Hua Zhang was canceled.
According to Zhang's court file, the State Attorney's Office was supposed to officially charge her Thursday with multiple counts of soliciting, enticing, and procuring others to commit prostitution.
Zhang was caught on surveillance video engaging in sexual activity at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, according to a probable cause affidavit,
The affidavit said Zhang was the president of the business and collected money from at least 26 male customers.
Zhang's attorney said there's no proof his client knew there was prostitution activity going on at the spa.
In February, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder announced the results of an eight-month investigation, which uncovered widespread sex trafficking operations at five day spas from Jupiter to Hobe Sound.
Sheriff Snyder said two other women, 49-year-old Ruimei Li and 49-year-old Lixia Zhu, ran those operations.
According to the Sheriff, the spas involved were:
- Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter
- Cove Day Spa in Stuart
- Therapy Spa in Stuart
- Bridge Day Spa in Hobe Sound
- Sequoia Apple Day Spa in Hobe Sound
The State Attorney's Office said New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was one of the men who solicited sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.
A CNN source said Kraft will reject a plea deal that would allow him to avoid jail time in exchange for admitting his guilt.
