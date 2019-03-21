Man brings massive steer into Petco to test ‘all leashed pets are welcome’ policy

That’s a lot of bull

Giant steer visits Petco
By Ed Payne | March 21, 2019 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated March 21 at 7:48 PM

ATASCOCITA, TX (Gray News) – Petco really means it when it says “all leashed pets are welcome” at its stores.

Oliver Browning and Shelly Lumpkin put the policy to the test this week when they brought Oliver, an African Watusi steer, into a Petco about 20 miles northeast of downtown Houston.

“The awesome crew at Petco - Atascocita did not disappoint!! They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms,” Browning said on Facebook. “The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us. We really enjoy coming to this location ... our favorite Petco BY FAR!!”

Photo/Video credit: Shelly Lumpkin 🐂We decided to take a chance and call Petco 's bluff on the 'ALL LEASHED PETS ARE...

Posted by Vincent Browning on Monday, March 18, 2019

Oliver has his own Facebook page, which describes him as “fully-trained” and “available for events.”

Photo by Clint Russell of CSR-Images

Posted by Oliver the African Watusi on Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Oliver’s exact weight is a mystery, but The Livestock Conservancy says adult Ankole‑Watusi males can tip the scales at between 1,000 and 1,600 pounds.

More importantly, the group says these African cattle are docile. Always important when your pet steer is the size of a compact car.

And Oliver isn’t the only unique critter to pay a visit to Petco. The world’s largest rodent also stopped by.

“We had a Capybara come visit us one day!” Nikki Collins said on Facebook. “I love my job at Petco!”

Posted by Nikki Collins on Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.