2 people shot on Manning Avenue in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are investigating another shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Two adult victims transported themselves to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
West Palm Beach police say the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of Manning Avenue.
Less than an hour earlier a separate double shooting was reported , also in West Palm Beach. Officials said later that the two shootings are not related.
According to the West Palm Beach Police Department Spokesperson David Lefont, the two victims are uncooperative and refused to speak with investigators.
Anyone with information is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers -800-458-TIPS.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.