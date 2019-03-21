West Palm Beach police looking for leads following deadly shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
Police said two victims were located at two different locations around 4 p.m.
One victim was found on the 500 block of 18th Street, and the other on the 400 block of 24th Street, which are close to one another.
Both men were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the victims died. The other is expected to survive.
No other details, including what led to the shooting and if police are searching for any suspects, have been released.
Anyone with information is urged to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900, or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
