Missing Child Alert issued for Southwest Florida boy, Brodi Zuniga

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for a two-year-old boy from Southwest Florida.
The FDLE said Brodi Zuniga was last seen in the 10000 block of East Terry Street in Bonita Springs.
The child may be in the company of Sergio Zuniga, and they may be traveling in a 2005 dark blue Nissan Altima with a Florida license plate LBNV79.
The FDLE said Brodi is 2 feet, 6 inches tall, he weighs 35 pounds, he has brown hair, brown eyes, two chipped front teeth, and a noticable underbite.
Sergio Zuniga has tattoos on both arms and across his chest.
If you know where Brodi is, call law enforcement right away.
