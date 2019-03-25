Lake Worth man’s truck vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti

LAKE WORTH, Fla. -- Deputies are working to find the person responsible for spray painting a profanity on the back of a Lake Worth man's truck.
It happened off Ladson Terrace in Lake Worth.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputies believe it happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Several cars parked in their driveways had yellow spray paint on them, but only one vehicle had the profane message written on it.
Homeowner James Romano said, "How they could disrespect someone's property and put something like that on it and then, you know, disrespect the president. They have no respect for anything and it's sad that we live in a world like this now that we don't know what's going to happen from one day to the next."
Police are working with neighbors to review security camera video to help them identify the perpetrator(s).
