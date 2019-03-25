Man dies in West Palm Beach vehicle crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A man died after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash in West Palm Beach on Saturday.
Police say the crash happened at 1:38 p.m. near the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway.
Investigators say a grey Acura and a green Dodge collided resulting in one adult male being ejected from a vehicle.
He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Three other adults were hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.
Investigators are trying to determine if the crash was related to gunfire in the area at the time of the crash.
ShotSpotter recorded a gunfire event at 1:38 p.m.
Due to the investigation, Broadway was closed from 40th Street to 48th Street for the rest of the day.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.
