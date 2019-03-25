Spectators along President Trump’s motorcade in Palm Beach Co. react to Mueller report

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Supporters and detractors lined Southern Boulevard on Sunday to catch a glimpse of President Trump after a weekend spent at Mar-a-Lago.
The motorcade passed by, headed to Palm Beach International Airport, just an hour after Attorney General William Barr released a summary of the special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
“Despite any of the findings of the Mueller investigation, it is proven that Donald Trump has a history of being a corrupt businessman,” said West Palm Beach resident Debbie Jordan.
Every time the president comes to his "Winter White House," Jordan and her friend Brenda Macedo are there to express their displeasure.
"I agree more with (U.S. Rep. of California) Adam Schiff. I believe there was collusion,” said Macedo.
However, that's not what was uncovered, according to Mueller's report.
"We feel vindicated. We are excited for the president,” said Chairman of Republican Party of Palm Beach County Michael Barnett.
Barnett was at Mar-a-Lago on Friday night, just a few hours after Mueller handed over his report to the Department of Justice. However, the president didn't know what was in the report at the time
“You could just see the relaxation and the happiness on his face as he was gathering with us at our dinner, our Lincoln Day Dinner, like a ton of bricks had been lifted off his and all of our shoulders,” said Barnett.
As for obstruction of justice, the special council stated, "While the report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."
It is a line that gives Jordan and Macedo hope.
"More to come, this is just the beginning. His presidency from beginning to end will be nothing but investigations,” said Macedo.
Although a summary of the report was released Sunday afternoon, politicians on both sides of the aisle are asking for the entire Mueller report to be released and available to the public.
