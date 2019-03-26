Elderly man on scooter hit & killed in Palm Beach County, deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies say an 88-year-old man riding a motorized scooter was hit and killed Sunday.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Okeechobee Blvd. and Meridian Rd.
Deputies said a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by 50-year-old Felicia Renee Martin, was traveling eastbound on Okeechobee Blvd. and entered the intersection on a green light.
88-year-old Albert Bender, riding a motorized scooter, disregarded a pedestrian crosswalk signal and entered the path of Martin's Santa Fe.
The SUV struck Bender, ejecting him from his scooter.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
