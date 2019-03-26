Indian River County men arrested after performing target practice near children’s birthday party

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A near tragedy was averted over the weekend when gunfire erupted at a birthday party in Indian River County.
Deputies arrested two men, Phillip McCord, 64, and Kevin Harwood, 46, both local residents, on Saturday night.
Investigators said the pair parked off a dirt road close to Interstate 95 and admitted to shooting off some rounds using an empty beer box as a target.
There was no berm or backstop, and deputies say some of the bullets went whizzing by an open pasture off Fourth Street and 82nd Avenue where about two dozen kids were celebrating.
That pasture an estimated 3,600 feet, or about 12 football fields away.
One partygoer took a picture of the back windshield of his pickup truck that had been shot out.
No one was hit by the gunfire.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.