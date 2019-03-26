Li Ping Wang Borja, suspect in major Martin County spa prostitution case, reaches plea deal

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect in a widespread prostitution and sex trafficking investigation at day spas across South Florida reached a plea deal with prosecutors on Tuesday.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 49-year-old Li Ping Wang Borja worked at Bridge Day Spa in Hobe Sound and was paid just over $3,000 to engage in sex acts there.
On Tuesday, she pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of deriving support/proceeds from prostitution. In exchange, three other charges, including engaging in prostitution, money laundering, and racketeering, were dropped.
Borja could get anywhere from no jail time to a maximum of 15 years in prison when she's sentenced on July 19.
In February, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder announced the results of an eight-month investigation, which uncovered sex trafficking operations at five day spas from Jupiter to Hobe Sound.
According to the Sheriff, the spas involved were:
- Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter
- Cove Day Spa in Stuart
- Therapy Spa in Stuart
- Bridge Day Spa in Hobe Sound
- Sequoia Apple Day Spa in Hobe Sound
The State Attorney's Office said New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was one of the men who solicited sex at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.
A CNN source said Kraft will reject a plea deal that would allow him to avoid jail time in exchange for admitting his guilt. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday in West Palm Beach court.
