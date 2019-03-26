Port St. Lucie still trying to get riverfront restaurant

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It doesn't sit on the ocean, but there's still plenty of waterfront property in Port St. Lucie. City leaders have been trying for years to get a restaurant built along the North Fork of the St. Lucie River.
On Monday, commissioners acting as the Community Redevelopment Agency, discussed what to do next about bringing a restaurant to Westmoreland Park.
The city had been negotiating with the owners of the Tiki Bar in Fort Pierce to lease an acre along the river. But two weeks ago, they pulled out, saying the project was not financially viable.
"We need to have a conversation about the kind of site we would deliver to the restaurateur and what the amenities are going to be on the site," said Mayor Greg Oravec.
The park will also house two historic homes that are being renovated, as well as a playground and other amenities.
