South Florida doctor accused of drugging woman’s drink expected to enter plea Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A South Florida doctor, accused of drugging a woman's drink at a Boca Raton restaurant, is expected to enter a plea Tuesday morning.
50-year-old Mircea Morariu has a plea hearing scheduled at 8:30 a.m.
According to Boca Raton police, a customer said she saw Morariu pour a powder-like substance into a woman's drink at Ouzo Bay Restaurant on Sept. 10.
Officers said they made contact with Morariu as he left a bathroom, and he denied pouring anything in the woman's drink.
Police said they found a clear plastic bag containing a white powder residue in a trash can in the men's bathroom. Tests showed the bag contained Zolpidem and Alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax and Ambien, police said.
According to a toxicology report, the combination of alcohol, Alprazolam, and Zolpidem would likely cause one to become sleepy and possibly unconscious.
Police said the woman told them she's known Morariu for almost 20 years and they met to have drinks. She said that after returning from the bathroom, Morariu pushed her drink toward her and told her he wanted her to finish it, according to police.
The woman was taken to the hospital, where police said she was slightly incoherent.
Morariu is now facing a charge of poisoning food/water with intent to kill or injure.
Morariu is a neurologist with the Florida Neurological Center in Delray Beach.
