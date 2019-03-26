Sprouts Farmers Market grand opening in Wellington Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new location in Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.
Grand opening celebrations are planned for 7 to 10 a.m. at the new location, 820 South State Road 7 in Wellington.
The first 200 shoppers will receive a coupon for 20% off their purchase on grand opening day. A Facebook page for the new store suggests the line of customers could start forming by 6 a.m
Sprouts Markets claim to offer fresh produce, meats and seafood, with 90% of its 19,000 products sold being natural or organic. Gluten-free, plant-based, grass-fed, non-GMO and raw items are highlighted in stores.
The retailer operates more than 300 stores in 19 states across the country. It recently announced plans to soon open stores in various parts of the country.
South Florida locations have been announced in Jupiter, Stuart and Deerfield Beach.
