Video shows man shooting up apartment complex 2 days in a row

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN) – Shocking video shows a man pulling up to an Atlanta apartment complex where he walks up and starts shooting at the building.
The man gets out of a black Jeep Wrangler, walks toward the Mechanicsville Apartments in southwest Atlanta, aims his assault rifle and fires multiple shots.
"It's just scary because it could have been kids,” said Keyonna Thomas, a resident. “It's kids that stay in the building, it's families and somebody could have seriously got hurt. It's scary."
The shooting started last Sunday just after 6 p.m.
Police said bullets tore through cars, several windows, and glass doors.
Then, the very next morning, it appears the same man returned to the apartment complex and shot up the place again.
"That just shows that he doesn't care about anybody. Why would you come back over here and shoot again? It's just crazy," Thomas said.
The apartments sit across the street from Dunbar Elementary School.
No one was hurt, but police say this could have been a very different story.
"Around the time the kids are really coming home, people are coming from work and school and stuff like that. Somebody could have seriously been hurt," Thomas said.
