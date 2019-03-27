Boil water alert issued for all Okeechobee Utility Authority customers

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued for all Okeechobee Utility Authority customers.
The notice will be in effect on Wednesday.
The school district was notified about the boil water notice on Tuesday and says it will deliver bottled water to the schools.
The district asks parents to feel free to send a bottle of water to school with their child, if possible.
