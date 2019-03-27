Boynton Beach Chick-fil-A worker reunites with man she saved

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — An 18-year-old Chick-fil-A worker is being credited with saving a man’s life at a Boynton Beach restaurant.
Boynton Beach High School senior Sarah VanRoekel saw Ed Kosiec go into cardiac arrest while she was working. VanRoekel jumped right in and started performing CPR on Kosiec.
"Cassie comes back and she's like, does anybody know CPR?" VanRoekel told WPTV. "I just ran out. I didn't say anything, I just took off my hairnet, took off my gloves, and I was like, where is he, where is she? We gotta get going ASAP."
Boynton Beach Fire Rescue said when firefighters arrived they were shocked to see someone so young working to save a man’s life.
Kosiec was taken to a nearby hospital where he made a full recovery. He and Fire Rescue officials credit VanRoekel with saving his life.
"It happened so fast," said Kosiec. "If someone's not there like Sarah was to help me, it could've been a lot different."
On Wednesday, VanRoekel and Kosiec reunited at the restaurant and hugged one another in a very emotional moment.
VanRoekel said she learned CPR training from her high school medical program. She never would've thought she would have to use those skills to save someone’s life.
VanRoekel said her goal is to get into medical school and eventually become a firefighter.
Chick-fil-A said they plan to train all of their employees on CPR, and have an automated external defibrillator, or AED, in all of their restaurants.
