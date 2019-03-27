$764K waiting to be claimed in St. Lucie County

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Clerk's office said Monday there is more than $764,000 waiting to be claimed by the public, but time is running out.
The cash is owed to hundreds of citizens and companies, according to a report released by Clerk of the Circuit Court Joe Smith. They have until March 31 to claim the funds.
The 238 individuals and businesses who are owed money can visit www.stlucieclerk.com/unclaimed to search for their names or download the full list.
“There are claims ranging from as little as $5.39 to the largest at $97,660.72,” Smith said in a written statement. “If you’ve done any business with St. Lucie County since 2009, I encourage you to visit our website to see if your name or company is owed money.”
Mail the completed unclaimed monies affidavit with a copy of a valid W-9 (for businesses) or a valid photo identification with address (for individuals) to the St. Lucie County Clerk of the Circuit Court, Financial Operations, 201 S. Indian River Drive, 5th Floor, Fort Pierce, FL 34950.
Mailed forms must be postmarked by March 31 at 4 p.m.
For more information about the clerk’s office, please visit www.stlucieclerk.com .
