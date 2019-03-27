Person fatally struck by train in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce man died when he was struck by a train Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the incident happened at approximately 5: 30 p.m. at the FEC Railroad crossing near Taylor Creek Bridge.
According to police, 47-year-old Clarence Taylor and his fiancé were on the railroad tracks.
As the northbound train approached the couple, the conductor sounded the horn.
Taylor's fiancé jumped into the water and out of the path of the train.
Taylor was struck and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are continuing their investigation.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
