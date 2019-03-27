Plan would add bike lanes to South Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization is proposing the addition of bicycle lanes to the State Road-A1A South Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce.
The plan would make the following changes:
- Reduce the number of travel lanes on the bridge from four to two
- Increases the widths of the two inside travel lanes to 12 feet
- Restripe the two outside travel lanes for 8.5-foot wide buffered bicycle lanes that also will be designated for emergency vehicles, emergency evacuations and disabled vehicles
Public input is also sought via an online survey at www.stlucietpo.org.
A public workshop will also be held on Thursday, April 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fort Pierce City Hall located at 100 North US 1.
