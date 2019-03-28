Big Dog Ranch Rescue team flies to China, rescues 37 dogs from dog-meat trade

LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, Fla. — A dog rescue group from Palm Beach County traveled to China this week to rescue more than 30 dogs from the dog-meat trade.
According to a written statement from Big Dog Ranch Rescue, they received an urgent plea from monks about multiple animals that needed help.
The organization said they dispatched a team and departed for Asia over the weekend and returned to the ranch with 37 dogs on Thursday.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue says their founder and president, Lauree Simmons, transported 29 dogs on a single flight from Shanghai.
“A fellow rescuer in China alerted us to the situation where a breeder suddenly had to close and sell all his purebred dogs to the “meat trucks” for under a $1 per pound. A group of monks wanted to save these dogs but found that they could not afford to support them … that is where we stepped in,” said Simmons.
Eight more dogs were transported on a separate flight from Beijing.
The group said they navigated import permits and USDA approvals in order to save the dogs’ lives and bring them to South Florida.
Donations raised at a March 9 fundraising event were used to support the overseas rescue.
The rescue group said among the dog rescued included: Golden Retrievers, poodles, Samoyeds, a Schnauzer and other breeds.
Big Dog Ranch Rescue , based in Loxahathcee Groves, prides itself as “the largest cage-free, no-kill dog rescue in the United States.”
