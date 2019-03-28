Delray Beach city leaders decide on new transportation systems

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Changes are coming to transportation in Delray Beach.
On Thursday, the Community Redevelopment Agency board selected the Downtowner service to replace the city's current trolley system,which expires at the end of April.
The Downtowner will use 14-passenger vehicles to take people around town. A mobile app will allow waiting riders to see where each vehicle is.
The board also chose the Downtowner to operate a new eco-friendly point-to-point pilot program, similar to Uber or Lyft.
The company will offer eight vehicles, along with an app that will allow riders to request vehicles, and show customers how far away drivers are.
