Delray Beach looking at rules for bars and restaurants

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Delray Beach is looking at the rules for bars and restaurants, specially those that transition into nightclubs and where people can socialize outside bars.
An immediate issue is restaurants that transition into nightclubs.
The city commission says some establishments are moving dinner tables to create dance floors, meaning a closer look at safety plans and occupancy limits.
Also expected to be discussed, are the rules for stand-alone bars. Currently they are not allowed to have patrons drink outside, even on an outdoor patio, although restaurants can have outdoor seating areas.
The city may consider changing those rules.
The city says the goal is to keep Delray Beach as a vibrant destination, safe for everyone.
The recommendations will be discussed at Thursday's city commissioner meeting.
