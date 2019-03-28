Detectives seek help finding owner of abandoned dog that attacked child in western Palm Beach County

Detectives have new clues in their attempt to find the person responsible for abandoning a dog that attacked a child in western Palm Beach County on March 14.
Surveillance video shows a white dog approaching several students as they returned home from school.
The animal, released at the Lake Breeze Mobile Home Park, chased one boy, knocked him over, and bit him.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of the dog and is looking for information on the owner. It also released a photo of a white four-door sedan and is asking for help locating the vehicle's owner or driver.
The child was hospitalized for treatment of his injuries.
If you have any information about the dog or the vehicle, you are asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.