First Lady Melania Trump discusses bullying at Palm Beach County school

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — First Lady Melania Trump visited a Palm Beach County school on Thursday to raise awareness about bullying.
The White House said the First Lady went to West Gate Elementary School to discuss her Be Best initiative to eliminate bullying in the classroom.
She visited several classrooms, ranging from second to fifth grade, and spoke to students about empathy, teamwork, and positive attitudes.
"Thank you to the teachers and students at West Gate Elementary for such an enjoyable visit," said First Lady Trump. "I believe it is important for schools to focus on the overall well-being of our youngest citizens, which will help them develop in their earliest years so that they can reach their full potential as our next generation."
West Gate Elementary is dedicated to combating bullying by holding weekly meetings between teachers and students to develop their emotional skills.
The First Lady's visit comes on the same day President Trump is scheduled to fly into South Florida for an environmental visit.
