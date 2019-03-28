Palm Beach International Boat Show kicks off Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach International Boat Show is about to kick off on Thursday.
The 34th annual show is bringing in 1,000 boats on display, with 700 of them on the water.
With a gusty Thursday in the forecast, show organizers said they're always prepared for windy weather. They said in the event that there are high winds, proper and safe installations and procedures always are taken to make sure everything is properly secured in he show’s exhibits.
There are boats of all sizes at the show, from small inflatables to super yachts up to 300 feet in length. The show features more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories.
And organizers are anticipating beautiful weather for the rest of the weekend.
The show kicks off at noon for the public on Thursday. A ribbon cutting will be held at 11 a.m. with newly elected West Palm Beach mayor Keith James, tourism leaders, and Storm Team 5 Meteorologist Steve Weagle.
The Palm Beach International Boat Show wraps up Sunday.
The show is offering a spring break promotion on Sunday. Use promo code “sunfunday19” for free admission when purchasing tickets online for children who are 6 to 15 years old.
Children’s tickets are usually $18 per day. Kids 6 and under are always free. A one-day, general admission ticket costs $28 per adult.
