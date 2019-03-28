Tequesta man wins $1 million playing Powerball lottery

TEQUESTA, Fla. — A Palm Beach County man just cashed in a Powerball ticket worth $1 million!
The Florida Lottery said Wednesday that Mark Stahl, 37, of Tequesta, claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on March 20.
The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Powerball.
Stahl purchased his winning ticket from a Sunoco gas station in Jupiter located at 1651 West Indiantown Rd.
The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning POWERBALL ticket.
