Boil water order affects 1,500 homes in St. Lucie County
April 1, 2019 at 3:11 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 3:11 PM

A boil water order has been issued for hundreds of St. Lucie County Utilities customers.

A private contractor working near U.S. 1 caused a water line break, the county said. As a result, a precautionary boil order is in effect for 1,500 homes in Indian River Estates.

Once service is restored affected customers are urged to boil any water for drinking or cooking for 72 hours.

