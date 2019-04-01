Dannielle Simmons: Deputies looking for missing woman

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a missing woman they say was last heard from on March 5.
Danielle Simmons, 31, is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Danielle has a tattoo on her left shoulder that reads "Dean" and a tattoo of flowers on her right foot.
Anyone with information about Danielle Simmons is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office immediately and/or call 516-563-3868.
