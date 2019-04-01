Homicide investigation into deadly mobile home fire in Palm Beach County

Homicide investigation into deadly mobile home fire in Palm Beach County
April 1, 2019 at 4:14 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 4:14 PM

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives have launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in a mobile home fire last week.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 33-year-old Ramon Eduardo Herrera-Moradel.

Just before 6 a.m. on March 29, deputies responded to a fire at 106 Dolittle Rd., located in Mar Mak Colony Park.

PBSO said Herrera-Moradel's body was found inside a mobile home after firefighters put out the flames. A second victim was injured and taken to the hospital.

The PBSO Violent Crimes Division is now investigating this death as a homicide.

If you have any information that can help detectives, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

