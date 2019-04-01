Motorcyclist killed, passenger hurt in multi-vehicle Martin Co. crash

One person died and another was critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in Martin County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A driver heading south on U.S. 1 struck a stopped Harley Davidson with two people on it just south of SE Monroe Street, FHP said.
Traffic investigators said the impact projected the pair into the street.
A third vehicle heading south then struck the motorcycle driver, troopers said.
The operator of the Harley Davidson was identified as 63-year-old Leonard David Sclafani of Stuart and he was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.
His passenger was last listed in critical condition.
The drivers of the two other vehicles were not injured, investigators said.
The cause of the crash, which happened just before 10:15 p.m., remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.