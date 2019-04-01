Palm Beach Central HS principal, asst. principal re-assigned over improper grade change allegations

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The principal and assistant principal of Palm Beach Central High School have been re-assigned over allegations of improper grade changes.
The Inspector General investigated complaints against Palm Beach Central High School Principal Darren Edgecomg and Assistant Principal Laurence Greenberg.
According to the Inspector General report, Edgecomb and Greenberg changed grades without following proper procedures and Greenberg allowed students to take the standardized AICE exams after the scheduled dates determined by the AICE testing protocols.
The final report also sustained allegations that Greenberg purchased items from Amazon.com using the district’s purchasing credit card without approval.
The Palm Beach County School District will not comment further, citing an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.