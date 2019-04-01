Police investigating double shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating a double shooting Monday afternoon.
Police said two adults were shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of West Lakewood Rd. by a gunman they know.
The suspected shooter has been arrested, according to police, and officers are not looking for any other suspects.
No other details, including the conditions of the adults shot, have been released.
