Tourism leaders launch Ale Trail in hopes of bringing more visitors to Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — At Steam Horse Brewing Company in West Palm Beach you'll find the owner Fran Andrewlevich preparing for their weekend rush.
"It's just exciting it's new and everybody's doing it," he said.
Andrewlevich is talking about a new marketing tool called the Ale Trail. A guide to craft beer in the Palm Beaches.
"It's a good way to get the beer tourism going," Andrewlevich said.
From Tequesta to Boca Raton there are 19 craft breweries listed on the guide with detailed information about each location. A new tool Discover the Palm Beaches created to bring beer enthusiasts to our area.
"There's a certain segment of the population that loves to sample the breweries while they're traveling and we want to take advantage of that," Rich Basen, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Discover the Palm Beaches said.
So far Andrewlevich says the free advertisement has been great for his business and his customers have enjoyed being able to jump on the trail.
"Some of the other breweries I've heard of before but I didn't know exactly where they were so it's cool to be able to map it out. So you can visually see where they are and how easy it is to get too," Dan Durgin said.
"This is apart of our DNA now we want to take advantage of it and think we are going to continue to market it even more in the future," Basen said.
