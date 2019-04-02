Barrett-Jackson returns to the South Florida Fairgrounds April 11-13

The 17th annual Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction will be held at the South Florida Fairgrounds April 11-13. The auction is the region’s premier automotive lifestyle event filled with three days of collector cars, as well as activities and interactive exhibits designed for the entire family. “We continue to run at the forefront of collector car trends,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “With one of the largest databases of collector cars at our fingertips, we can quickly identify where the collector car market is headed. For example, we were the first to identify the demand for classic muscle cars and Resto-Mods."
The growing demand for professionally built Resto-Mods along with new and classic imports will make up an enviable part of this year’s Palm Beach Auction. Some of the best examples of Resto-Mods that will be a part of the year’s Palm Beach Auction include a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot #734). Also on the docket is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Hardtop (Lot #731), which won the Magnificent 7, First-in-Class and Outstanding Custom awards during the 2017 Houston Autorama.
Make sure to to get your tickets ahead of time to secure your spot at this premier event! Click here to purchase your tickets. More info here.
*This post is sponsored by Barrett-Jackson