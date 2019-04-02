Two people injured in apartment fire in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Two people were injured in an apartment fire in Lake Worth Monday evening.
Crews responded to the scene at Ponciana Place, off Lake Worth Road, at 7:06 p.m.
Firefighters reported heavy smoke from the front of a 6-story apartment building. The fire happened at a 4th floor unit and was quickly contained.
One of the patients was transported to a local hospital and the other was treated by paramedics and released.
Firefighters also rescued 8 ducks that were inside the apartment. The ducks suffered burn injuries and were picked up by Bush Wildlife Sanctuary for treatment at their facility.
Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.
