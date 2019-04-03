Boynton Beach Chick-fil-A employee honored for saving man’s life

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A Boynton Beach Chick-fil-A employee was honored Tuesday for saving a man’s life after he went into cardiac arrest.
Sarah Van Roekel was honored for her good deed at the city commissioners meeting in Boynton Beach.
Sarah performed CPR on Ed Kosiec until fire rescue crews arrived. She learned the life-saving technique through training from her Boynton Beach High School medical program.
Sarah was also awarded a check for $1,000.
