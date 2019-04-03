2 dead at Manatee Bay apartments in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Boynton Beach Police Department said two people are dead Wednesday morning at the Manatee Bay Apartments.
Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said a man and woman, whose relationship has not been released, were having a dispute around 7 a.m. The woman was attempting to leave when the man fatally shot her.
The man was still shooting when officers arrived at the complex, said Slater. Officers then fatally shot the gunman.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 7:40 a.m. and spotted multiple police cars, officers and crime tape at the complex, which is located at Manatee Bay Drive.
Slater said at 9:40 a.m. there is currently restricted access to the apartment complex.
The Boynton Beach Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of the woman. Police said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
Finally, Boynton Beach police's internal affairs division is conducting an administration review to ensure all polices were complied by the department.
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
