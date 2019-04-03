Free oral cancer screenings offered in April by Spodak Dental Group in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — April is Oral Cancer Awareness Month, and a local dental group is offering free oral cancer screenings during the entire month for any patient.
Spodak Dental Group said in written statement they are offering the free screenings at their office located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach.
The screenings are offered Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. between April 2 and April 30.
Screenings take less than 10 minutes and are open to anyone, not just current Spodak patients,
Call (561) 498-0050 to make an appointment.
Spodak says around 53,000 people will be newly diagnosed with oral cancer this year and the fastest growing segment of the oral cancer population is non-smokers under the age of 50.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.