Man dies in crash on Beeline Highway in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A 56-year-old Boynton Beach man died in a crash in Okeechobee County on Tuesday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol says Chet Daniel Buchanan was driving a 2006 Dodge 1500 truck eastbound on SR-710 (Beeline Highway) on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 3p.m.
A 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 was traveling westbound.
Due to inclement weather, Buchanan lost control of his vehicle and the truck rotated clockwise, entering the westbound lane.
The front of the GMC Sierra 3500 struck the left side of Buchanan's Dodge 1500.
Buchanan died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the GMC Sierra 3500, 19-year-old Cameron Jarett Maynard of Okechobee, and his passenger, 30-year-old William Diaz-Helble of Okeechobee, were hospitalized in serious condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
