Storms cause damage in northern Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — While the storms are gone, the cleanup is not for many families. Especially those in northern Palm Beach County, where it was difficult just getting home Tuesday evening.
“We thought it was going to be a strong storm but we didn’t think it would be this strong,” said Keila Reyes, who works at the Shell gas station at the Military Trail at the PGA Blvd. intersection. She tried to shoot video of the storm. “I was recording and I turned it off right away. I got scared and went back inside.”
Power lines were down and Florida Power and Light crews worked on restoring the power after the storm left a trail of damage.
That storm wasn't done yet at the Palm Beach State College campus in Palm Beach Gardens when a tree came down on top of a car.
As quickly as the storm passed, it was blue skies again.
"That's how Florida is. It's amazing how it can change from one to the other."
Cleanup with continue on Wednesday.
