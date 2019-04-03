West Palm Beach names April 3 as ‘Vision Zero Florida Day’ to reduce pedestrian death

"We are proud of the success Vision Zero West Palm Beach is already showing. Recent data shows a more than 20 percent decline for crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists from 2017-2018, which may be attributed to our efforts," said Tara Applebaum, Vision Zero Coordinator for the City of West Palm Beach. "Through this grant, we know we can increase that percentage even more. We look forward to working alongside the West Palm Beach Police Department to achieve this mutual goal."