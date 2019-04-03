Woman says Uber driver attacked, threatened to kill her after she asked to take different route

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - An Uber customer in New York had to get stitches on her head after she says her driver attacked her and yelled homophobic slurs because she asked him to use an alternate route during her ride home.
Taylor De Souza, 23, says she suffered “the Uber ride from Hell” that ended with her being physically assaulted by her driver. The alleged attack happened Saturday around 4 a.m. after De Souza says she asked the man to take an alternate route.
“He responded, ‘Don’t tell me what to do. I’m going to follow the route,’” De Souza said.
The driver, allegedly upset at the request, eventually pulled over and began yelling homophobic slurs, De Souza says.
"He said, ‘You [bleep] lesbian get out my car.’ He told me if I don’t get out of his car, he’s going to chop me up and throw me in the river,” De Souza said.
De Souza, who is gay, says she didn’t get out of the vehicle because she didn’t feel safe. The driver then allegedly began smoking, despite De Souza telling him she has asthma.
De Souza finally got out of the car, and police say the two became physical with each other. The driver allegedly hit De Souza on the back of her head, causing a laceration that required stitches.
Uber responded to the incident in a statement.
"What has been described has no place on Uber. We take these reports seriously and are continuing to look further into this. Our support team has spoken to the rider and her account has been reactivated,” read the statement.
The police are also investigating De Souza’s allegations.
Copyright 2019 WPIX, Tribune, Taylor De Souza via CNN. All rights reserved.