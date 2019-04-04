Boca Raton police ID suspect in attempted carjacking, shooting

BOCA RATON, Fla-- Boca Raton police have identified a suspect in a shooting and attempted carjacking that took place Wednesday afternoon.
Police said it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. when a man and his wife pulled up to a building in the 900 block of North Federal Highway.
As he waited in the car and his wife walked toward the building, the driver told police that both of them saw a man carrying a gun appear from behind bushes.
The armed man fired at the driver's side window and attempted to steal the vehicle, police said. He then took off.
Police believe the man eventually got into a pickup truck and then switched to a red and black 2008 Kawasaki 1400 motorcycle with Florida tag MEII38.
Police said they have identified 59‐year‐old James Sidney Friedman of Pompano Beach as their suspect.
Police said no one was injured in the incident.
Investigators ask anyone who knows where Friedman is to call 911. You can also call Detective Kingman at 561‐620‐6096.
