Palm Beach County school bus aide arrested on child abuse charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Palm Beach County school bus aide is facing multiple counts of child abuse.
Michael Tolliver, 54, of Boynton Beach was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Tolliver faces four counts of aggravated child abuse and child abuse causing bodily harm.
It is unclear how long Tolliver has worked for the school district. Details of the abuse have not been released.
Tolliver is scheduled to be in court Thursday morning.
