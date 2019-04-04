Project brings colorful murals to Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A mural project on the Treasure Coast is brightening up downtown Vero Beach while spotlighting local artists.
The Downtown Vero Beach Mural Project is showcasing art by painting eight murals in the city over the next eight months. However, they need sponsors and donations from the community to make it all happen.
The organization says on their Facebook page that "all funds go first for paint and supplies, and then all remaining funds go to the artists, to support their work and the skill and passion they put into each mural.”
Four murals have already been completed with money still being raised for the other four.
Click here to learn more about the project and how you can donate.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.