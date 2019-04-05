Skeletal remains found buried in backyard of Fellsmere home

FELLSMERE, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found buried in the backyard of a home Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant in Fellsmere.
A SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 12900 block of 100th Lane in Fellsmere.
Detectives said they were aware that the residents of the home had previously supplied drugs to Brandon Gilley, an Indian River County man missing since last year.
During the search warrant, detectives said they recovered the following items:
- Two rifles, one stolen shotgun
- One stolen handgun
- 16.5 grams of crack cocaine
- 4.5 grams of powder cocaine
- 11.7 grams of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
Heriberto Gamez, 31, and Selena Rodriguez, 23 were both arrested in the case.
The sheriff's office said Gamez had two outstanding warrants for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with an outstanding felony warrant for violation of probation from Brevard County.
Heriberto Gamez
Selena Rodriguez Rodriguez was charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the search, investigators said cadaver dogs alerted them to an area in the backyard of the home. Detectives probed the ground where the dogs alerted them, prompting them to begin digging.
After several hours, detectives uncovered the skeletal remains of a human about 3 feet below the ground.
Gamez remains at the Indian River County Jail on his outstanding warrant from Brevard County. Rodriguez posted $1,000 bond and was released.
Details about the identity of the body are unknown at this time. The sheriff’s office did not offer a time frame on when the remains would be identified.
