Video: Pursued SUV flips end over end

PIERCE COUNTY, WA (KOMO/CNN) - A jaw-dropping SUV crash was caught on camera during a police chase on Tuesday.
The violent crash that ended the chase sent the stolen SUV cartwheeling down a street.
“I’m kind of at a loss for words,” said Trini Balles when she got her first look at her wrecked BMW. “When it all happened, I was super devastated. Now I’m just glad it’s over.”
The car was stolen Friday. Balles left it running at an apartment complex, and within one minute, surveillance video showed two men pull up.
One man hopped in her car and drove off, taking her purse and other personal items.
“It was devastating," Balles said. "You don’t realize a violation that it causes on you as a person.”
On Tuesday, deputies spotted the SUV being driven recklessly and gave chase until the driver clipped a patrol car and went airborne.
“Then I just heard this just crazy sound, gnarliest sound I’ve heard in my entire life,” said Doug Rody, who ran out to help and saw the mangled SUV, its engine ripped out in the crash.
“There’s no way anybody should survive anything like that,” he said.
But the driver somehow only suffered a broken arm.
“He seemed a little roughed up,” Rody said.
The suspect has a long criminal history and faces charges of felony eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The suspect was hospitalized for his broken arm.
Authorities said he will be charged with eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle.
“It’s just crazy,” Balles said.
The vehicle’s owner said she is still shaken and unsure if she’ll find her stolen stuff.
“I’m not going to lie. There’s a lot of tears,” Balles said. “I know I’ll never leave the car running again.”
