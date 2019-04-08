Anonymous donors give car to 20-year-old raising 5 siblings alone in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (CNN) - A 20-year-old Florida woman has had to grow up fast.
Samantha Rodriguez is raising her five younger siblings ages 6 through 15, after they lost their parents in recent years.
Now their community is stepping up to help.
After hearing her story, a group of anonymous donors arranged to buy the family a Nissan Versa.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave Rodriguez the good news.
Samantha said doing everything on her own is very hard, but the car is a big help.
She also said she is glad to have helpful people in her life.
